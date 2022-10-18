Optas LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $303.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

