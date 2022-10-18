Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

OGN stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 154.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Organon & Co. by 29.4% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 14.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 230,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 22.2% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 387,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 70,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

