Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Origin Materials Price Performance
NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.08 on Friday. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.96.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Origin Materials
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.