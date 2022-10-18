Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Origin Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $5.08 on Friday. Origin Materials has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 43.25, a quick ratio of 43.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Origin Materials

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

In other Origin Materials news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $321,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 10,989 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $61,648.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,789.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $321,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,238. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

