Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OUTFF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €6.30 ($6.43) to €5.90 ($6.02) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Outokumpu Oyj from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTFF opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

