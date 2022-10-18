Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Shares of OC stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.90.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after buying an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 261.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 615,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,341,000 after buying an additional 444,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after buying an additional 419,593 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,272,000 after buying an additional 403,154 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,345,000 after buying an additional 317,369 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

