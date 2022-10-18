Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 3.2 %

PPBI stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 32.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

