PacWest Bancorp (PACW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 52.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 347,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,854,000 after buying an additional 336,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 616.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 383,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 330,157 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

