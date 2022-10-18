Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Palomar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $89.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. Palomar has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

