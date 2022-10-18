Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PARXF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

PARXF stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.