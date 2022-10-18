Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,624 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 16.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 769,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,175,000 after buying an additional 110,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

