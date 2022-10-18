Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Datadog by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,900,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,382 shares of company stock worth $10,325,213. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 6.7 %

DDOG stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,087.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

