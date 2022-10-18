Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $354.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.97. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $200.74 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.