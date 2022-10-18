Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $285.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $261.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.88. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

