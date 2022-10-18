Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

