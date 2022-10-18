Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRVR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Stock Performance

SRVR stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

