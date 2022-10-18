Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $144.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $132.16. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

