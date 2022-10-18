Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 35.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,182 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.