Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 789.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

