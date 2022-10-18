Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

