Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 89,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IGSB opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

