Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLBY. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 15,714.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.