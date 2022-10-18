Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $163,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 252,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.