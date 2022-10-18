Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $369,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 4.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $153.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

