Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,234,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Accenture by 8,042.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,713,000 after buying an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock worth $2,145,043 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 3.8 %

ACN opened at $262.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.32. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

