Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 594.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 199,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PNW opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.