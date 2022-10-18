Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 6,397 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 24,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in DraftKings by 3.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 42.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.85.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

