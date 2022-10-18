Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $530,000. ADE LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 90.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 155.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69.

