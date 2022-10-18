Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

