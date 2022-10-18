Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NNDM opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.