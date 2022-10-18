Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,838 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 604,601 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 402,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.