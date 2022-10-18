Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,423,623,000 after buying an additional 493,304 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock worth $2,830,451. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe stock opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
