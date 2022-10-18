Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 281 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.4 %

PSX opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.10.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

