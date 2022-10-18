Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 420 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,776,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,816,000 after acquiring an additional 638,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.