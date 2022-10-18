Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives $35.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock valued at $136,129,454. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,562,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 115.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

