Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Downgraded by Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $131.76.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $274.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $81,000 in the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $2,030,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 97.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

