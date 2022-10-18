PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.15.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.55. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,558,000 after buying an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

