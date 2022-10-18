Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Up 3.2 %

PRFT opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Perficient has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Romil Bahl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at $128,801.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after buying an additional 199,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Perficient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after acquiring an additional 160,757 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Perficient by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,118,629 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $123,149,000 after acquiring an additional 159,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 697,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,757,000 after acquiring an additional 149,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.