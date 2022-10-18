Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Petrus Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Petrus Resources Trading Up 3.9 %
Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$42.12 million for the quarter.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.
Featured Articles
- Pitch a Tent in Camping World Stock
- Fisker is Entering a Critical Stage That Could Reward Investors
- The Bottom Is In For JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- The Institutions May Cap Gains In Steel Dynamics
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.