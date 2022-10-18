Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Petrus Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Petrus Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Petrus Resources Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.18. Petrus Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$294.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$42.12 million for the quarter.

Petrus Resources Company Profile



Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

