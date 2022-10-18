Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

