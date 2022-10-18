Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.04 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $244.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

