Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,296 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $291,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 8,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 52,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 91.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

PSX opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

