Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $214,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,365 shares of company stock valued at $30,162,488. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.27.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.