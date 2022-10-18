Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 442 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.19. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.