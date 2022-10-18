Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 497 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.