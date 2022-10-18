Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $105.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

