Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.