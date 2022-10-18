Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15,197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 76,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

