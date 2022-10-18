Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,482,000 after purchasing an additional 109,098 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.