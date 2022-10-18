Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.73.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

