Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,992,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 59,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.24. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

